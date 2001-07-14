Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark+Riverton+and+XD theatre in the premier Mountain View Village lifestyle center. The 14-screen theatre will transport local movie lovers in the greater Salt Lake City area to new worlds with larger-than-life screens, crystal-clear projection and booming surround sound, all from the comfort of fan-favorite Luxury Lounger recliners. The theatre also features an XD auditorium for an ultra-immersive moviegoing experience and an expanded array of delicious concession offerings that perfectly complement any film. Tickets are on sale now for some of the year’s newest films at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

Cinemark announces the opening of its Cinemark Riverton and XD theatre in Riverton, Utah. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our brand-new Riverton and XD theatre brings the ultimate Cinemark experience to the Riverton and greater Salt Lake City communities in time for some of this year’s most anticipated films to hit the big screen,” said Jay Jostrand, Cinemark Executive Vice President of Real Estate. “Movie fans of all ages are invited to come and be fully transported into these captivating journeys through our ultra-immersive technology and highly sought-after amenities. We are proud to provide an affordable and exceptional entertainment offering as families and friends look to spend quality time together.”

Now Showing

Cinemark Riverton and XD opens just in time for some of the summer’s biggest movies, including the premiere of Illumination’s action-packed new feature film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, sure to entertain the whole family. Through the remainder of the year, movie lovers will also be able to catch must-see movies including Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), Where the Crawdads Sing (July 15), DC League of Super-Pets (July 29), Halloween Ends (Oct. 14), Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) and Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16).

The theatre has the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers in every auditorium – heated, electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners for maximum movie-watching comfort;

A Cinemark XD auditorium – premium format with the largest wall-to-wall screen in the building and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound for the ultimate viewing experience;

Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

D-BOX seats that provide moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with individual motion control in the seats;

Expanded concession offerings in addition to the bingeworthy movie theatre popcorn, including Cinemark Signature Pizza and other hot food items, Coca-Cola Freestyle drink stations with over 100 flavors, Starbucks coffee; and

A private party room that can be easily booked online for cinematic birthdays and events, and includes exclusive, discounted concessions for up to 20 guests.

Make the Most of the In-Theatre Experience

Cinemark Riverton and XD offers the Snacks+in+a+Tap advance ordering feature, allowing guests to skip the concessions line and order their favorite cinema snacks ahead of time for pickup upon arrival or delivery to their seat for supreme convenience.

Moviegoers in the Riverton area can save big each time they visit a Cinemark theatre by joining Movie Club for star-studded benefits. For just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable, Movie Club members receive exclusive benefits including a 20 percent discount on concessions and a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration. Cinemark Movie Club is part of Cinemark+Movie+Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre.

“I am so honored to have Cinemark join our family of amazing tenants at Mountain View Village,” Fred Bruning, Chairman and Founder of CenterCal Properties shared. “Having worked with Cinemark over several decades on many locations, I have come to know them as the premier theatre operator in the country, and their new, ultra-modern luxury theatre in Riverton will raise the standard for movie-watchers in the region. Many happy memories will be created and shared in this best-of-class theatre!”

Mountain View Village is an 85-acre experience driven, 1,000,000 square foot mixed-use destination lifestyle center offering a dynamic central community gathering place and go-to for food lovers in Riverton and the entire South Valley, within the fastest growing submarket in the United States. Offering 177,641 sq ft of Class A office space that includes breathtaking mountain views and best-in-class amenities within a short walk.

Click here for photos and b-roll of the new theatre.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 522 theatres (321 U.S., 201 South and Central America) with 5,868 screens (4,408 U.S., 1,460 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the industry-leading exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F

About CenterCal Properties

CenterCal Properties, LLC, founded in 2004 by Fred Bruning and Jean Paul Wardy, is a full-service commercial real estate company in the business of investing, developing, leasing, and managing its projects. CenterCal excels in, and is best known for, creating destinations throughout the western United States with a unique strategy of “place-making,” which emphasizes the importance of developing spaces with a sense of community. Bruning and Wardy’s creative vision and passion for development, coupled with CenterCal’s internal expertise, is evident in the properties the company owns and operates today. In the Pacific Northwest, those include: Bridgeport Village, Mercantile Village, Nyberg Rivers and Nyberg Woods in Oregon, and The Village at Totem Lake, Valley Mall, The Terminal at Ballard and The Trails at Silverdale in Washington. The Intermountain Region properties include: Mountain View Village, Station Park and Canyon Corners in Utah and The Village at Meridian and Treasure Valley Marketplace in Idaho. California is home to: Bay Street Emeryville, The Veranda, The Collection at Riverpark, 2nd & PCH and Plaza 183. Projects currently under development include Mountain View Village Phase 2 in Riverton, Utah and The Village at Meridian Phase 2B in Meridian, Idaho. CenterCal Properties also provides our valued partners with 3rd Party Management services at Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, Kansas. For more information on all of CenterCal’s properties, please visit www.centercal.com.

