On July 12, 2022, Intel will host a live virtual event – oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2022 – focused on building AI applications that seamlessly scale from edge to cloud.

This one-day event is designed for researchers, data scientists and developers to:

Connect with industry experts focused on addressing challenges in AI development to increase productivity and drive innovation.

Learn about drop-in optimizations across popular frameworks and libraries for deep learning, machine learning and data analytics including TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn and more.

See demos of Intel AI tools for end-to-end development: data preparation, training, inference, deployment and scaling.

Participate in a hands-on workshop on creating an AI application for dinosaur+hunting.

Attend tech talks and panel discussions with tech experts from Accenture, RedHat, Google and Intel.

To register and review the full schedule, visit the DevSummit+for+AI+2022+page on Intel.com.

