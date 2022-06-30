TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Enlighta Inc. ( TSXV:NLTA, Financial) ("Enlighta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John F. Wallace and Dr. Chaofan (Christina) Gong as independent Directors of the Company. John will also serve as Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. John F. Wallace

John is Chairman and CEO of Philadelphia Financial Services, LLC ("PFS"). His company provides consulting services to firms in the financial services industry.

For the majority of his career, John was a senior executive and officer of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange ("PHLX"). John started at the PHLX in 1964, and became a member of the PHLX in 1971. John served as a member of the PHLX Board of Governors from 1984 until August 2008. During his tenure at the PHLX John held several senior positions including Chairman, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. John also served as Chairman of the Board of the Stock Clearing Corporation of Philadelphia, Chairman of the Board of the Philadelphia Board of Trade, Chairman of the Board of the Philadelphia Depository Corporation and board member of the PHLX's technology subsidiary, Advanced Tech Source Company. Over the course of his career in the securities industry, John has also been a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a seat owner of the New York Mercantile Exchange as well as registered with the National Futures Association as a floor broker.

On July 24, 2008, the NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. acquired the PHLX. Following the acquisition, John was Vice Chairman of NASDAQ OMX PHLX. Upon leaving NASDAQ OMX PHLX, John was a founder of Miami International Holdings, Inc. ("MIH") a company focused on building exchange technology. He served as the President - Chief Executive Officer and was on the board of directors for MIH. Following his time with MIH John became the Chairman and CEO of the Delaware Board of Trade. During this time, he also served as a member of the Board of Governors of Ideanomics, a NASDAQ listed company.

John is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College. He served for 28 years in the United States Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard; he retired holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. John saw active duty in Grenada in 1983 with 1st Special Operations Command and Desert Storm from December 1990 to July 1991 with the Third U.S. Army. He is a graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff College and the National Emergency Management Institute of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Dr. Chaofan (Christina) Gong

Dr. Gong has a rich experience in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Gong is Adjunct Professor in the China Academy of Management Science and a member of the China Anti-Cancer Association (CACA). Dr. Gong previously served as country lead and senior manager of Novartis China, responsible for market access strategy of multiple oncology products. Dr. Gong completed her medical education with Central South University and received her clinical training in surgical oncology at Peking University Cancer Hospital and surgery at Peking University First Hospital. Dr. Gong also holds a master degree in Oncology from Peking University, a PhD degree in Bioengineering from the University of Illinois. Dr. Gong was invited to many lectures and international conferences around the world, and published many papers in academic journals.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of Enlighta. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the agreements with Enlighta. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Enlighta does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Tam, CPA, CA

CFO, Enlighta Inc.

(604) 200-8028

SOURCE: Enlighta Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707162/Enlighta-Announces-Appointment-of-John-F-Wallace-and-Dr-Christina-Gong-as-Independent-Directors



