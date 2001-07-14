Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is celebrating the Fourth of July by honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces. On Monday, July 4, Tractor Supply stores will offer a 15% discount to all active military, veterans and their dependents. In support of the Company’s ongoing commitment to veteran causes, Tractor Supply donated $100,000 to Farmer+Veteran+Coalition (FVC), including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide, supporting their small family farming businesses, and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Foundation to support additional programming and grants.

Air Force Veteran Steven Easom is presented with his Tractor Supply/Farmer Veteran Coalition grant by Purcell, Oklahoma, store manager, Tuesday Capps. Easom currently has three bee hives and is working to expand to a 500-hive apiary. He enlists veterans with PTSD, anxiety or depression into their hands-on bee extraction and beekeeping operation (Photo: Business Wire)

“The freedoms we enjoy in America have been made possible by our active military, veterans and their families. We are honored to thank them for their sacrifice by contributing to causes that support the military community,” said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. “It’s a privilege to assist the Farmer Veteran Coalition, as they provide this resource to our nation’s heroes. And on behalf of our 47,000 Team Members, many of whom are veterans themselves, we thank the men and women in the Armed Forces for their service.”

For four years, Tractor Supply has partnered with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In total, the Company has donated more than $350,000 in gift cards and funding, assisting more than 260 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift-card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 32 states. The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists more than 30,000 active duty and veteran members of the Armed Forces embarking on careers in agriculture. The organization provides education, resources and small grants to help military members launch their own farming operations or find meaningful employment in the agricultural industry.

Military members supported through this year’s grants include retired Naval Airman James Borghardt of Maryland who owns Hobbit+Creek+at+Shirefarm where his family raises registered goats and sheep for breeding, stock and meat. His future plans include offering dairy products to his community.

Justin Broadwater of Pennsylvania, who served nearly 25 years in the US Army, will be using the grant money to support his family farm that currently operates an apiary of 100-plus beehives. He is also expanding the farm to start a farm-to-table operation which will include beef, poultry, pork and goat.

"Now more than ever, the support of Tractor Supply is enabling our veteran farmers to pursue their dreams and support their local communities,” said Rachel Petitt, Program Director at Farmer Veteran Coalition. “It’s exciting to see veterans launching new careers in agriculture.”

In addition to the FVC grant program and July Fourth discount, Tractor Supply supports military and veteran’s organizations year-round through programs and initiatives with Dogs on Deployment, paws4people, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Folds of Honor and its annual Veterans Day discount.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s FVC partnership, visit TractorSupply.com%2FMilitary.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC)

Farmer Veteran Coalition is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization assisting veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces embarking on careers in agriculture. With the mission of mobilizing veterans to feed America, it provides education, resources, and small grants, and fosters the collaboration of the farming and military communities to cultivate a new generation of farmers and food leaders. FVC simultaneously offers veterans a new purpose on America’s farms. Established in 2008, its in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown by Heroes label for veteran-grown products, and national and regional conferences. FVC has been successful in getting millions of dollars of USDA funds appropriated for farmer veteran and the groups that support them. They have built an extended community of organizations that look to them for leadership and guidance as the pioneer in this military-to-agriculture movement. Learn more at www.farmvetco.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and Twitter at @FarmVetCo.

