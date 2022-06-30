CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudpharm P.C., a bio-pharmaceutical R&D company focused on the discovery of bioactive compounds with an emphasis on natural products, with the aim of developing new medicines, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. The aim of the collaboration is to design, develop, and evaluate a series of innovative products targeting the human gastrointestinal microbiome and related health disorders. The primary design of these new products will be based on the human gut microbiota function and bioactivity.

The first collaborative research project is focused on the microbiome-based management of obesity. Previous studies have demonstrated that the microbiome plays a central role in obesity management. The joint project aims to increase satiety through the combination of computational tools such as 3D spatial fillers with prebiotic like natural products. This combined approach of using software and natural compounds is intended to produce products that are fast acting and have long-term effectiveness. The products will be assessed for efficacy, tolerance, and compliance through a planned clinical trial. The weight management trial, along with compilation of the clinical data, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

According to Grand View Research, the global weight management market was valued at USD $132.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the next nine years. The increase in obesity is driving market growth in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical remedies, due to the rising prevalence of related chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic diseases. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation that was implemented during lockdowns has contributed to a further increase in obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis, co-founder of Cloudpharm, stated, "We are excited to partner with Cosmos to develop new products targeting the gut microbiome, and look forward to launching our joint research project focusing on microbiome-based management of obesity. Our mission is closely aligned with Cosmos, as they are devoted to developing new and innovative products using high-quality natural ingredients. Our ongoing collaborations with leading universities and research institutes have contributed to a growing library of synthetic and natural compounds from around the globe that could potentially be used as lead molecules towards new active pharmaceutical ingredients."

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, commented, "Collaborating with Cloudpharm is an important milestone in developing new IP products targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, cancer and other prevalent diseases globally. The gut microbiome plays an important role in human health by helping control digestion, as well as contributing to the overall functioning of the immune system and other important aspects of health. An imbalance of unhealthy and healthy microbes in the intestines may contribute to weight gain, high blood sugar, high cholesterol and other disorders. Cloudpharm is an ideal strategic partner, as their expertise in the field of drug discovery, the wide network of collaborators and the efficient cloud and IT resources, is expected to help us advance high quality pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. We look forward to launching our joint project with Cloupharm to evaluate the effect of the microbiome has on obesity and reporting results of our upcoming trial as they become available."

About Cloudpharm P.C.

Cloudpharm is a bio-pharmaceutical R&D company founded in 2016 and established in Athens, Greece. It entered the Eurobank-Corralia enter-go-grow incubator for startups in 2015 and has been selected as one of the three Greek startups to join DMZ Toronto. Its core activities focus on the discovery of bioactive compounds with emphasis on natural products, with the aim of developing new medicines, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. Utilizing cloud based proprietary chemoinformatic tools Cloudpharm offers specialized services in the fields of drug discovery, drug repurposing and nutraceuticals. It is a knowledge-intense company, and its team is comprised of scientists with extensive research experience in pharmaceutical R&D and computer science. Cloudpharm maintains an extensive national and European network of academic and industrial partners such as the National Hellenic Research Foundation, Autonomous University of Barcelona LMC, National Technical University of Athens, University of West Attica, Athens Medical School LRMS and others. During the last five years, Cloudpharm has received funding through Greek national and EC competitive research programs and in 2022 started a new Horizon EC project as part of the consortium ENVIROMED for the development of a next generation toolbox for greener pharmaceuticals design & manufacturing towards reduced environmental impact.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

