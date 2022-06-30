VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. ( TSXV:XIM, Financial)( FRA:1XMA, Financial)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it is planning to conduct airborne magnetic and LIDAR geophysical surveys at its Brett property near Vernon in southern British Columbia.

The Brett epithermal gold property covers 20,000 hectares and 17 mineral occurrences located 30 kilometres west of Vernon, in southern B.C. Drilling at the Brett project has been delayed due to the effects of last year's wildfire. The program for 2022 will now include a drone-based airborne magnetic survey and a helicopter LIDAR survey. These new surveys are being done to provide base information for exploring extensions to the Main and parallel zones.

Image showing areas for airborne data collection at Brett Property.

The magnetic survey will include 487 line-km to be flown at 50m spaced flight lines using a DRONE-MAG system, which consists of a multi-rotor UAV platform with a GSMP-35U potassium vapor magnetometer magnetometer, and GSM-19 Over Hauser base stations.

The LIDAR survey will consist of 54 km² of lidar and orthophoto data to be collected with a Phoenix Ranger Lidar scanner via a manned helicopter.

The magnetic results will be used to map the distribution of rock types beneath cover and identify possible de-magnetized zones associated with mineralization. The LIDAR will be used for lineament analysis and as a detailed topographic base.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

