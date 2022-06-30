Appoints Microsoft Exec as Inaugural Member

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Innodata Inc.(NASDAQ:INOD), a leading technology company, today announced the formation of its new Advisory Board dedicated to helping drive the company's growth and innovation initiatives. Innodata has appointed Eduardo Kassner, Chief Data Officer for Microsoft US West region, as the board's inaugural member. As a part of the board, Kassner will provide Innodata with strategic guidance and support as the company continues to expand into new markets and increase its foothold in existing markets.

"We are excited to welcome Eduardo to Innodata's brand-new Advisory Board," said Jack Abuhoff, Chief Executive Office of Innodata. "Eduardo's renowned expertise in driving profitable growth - along with his passion for the impact data and AI are driving across our society - will be invaluable to Innodata as we continue to accelerate growth, expand our solutions and platforms, and further foster digital transformation," Abuhoff continued.

With over thirty years of experience, Kassner emphasizes solid collaboration and relationship building, driving healthy, diverse, and inclusive organizations that focus on high customer satisfaction and revenue growth. As the Partner Success Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft for the past five years, Kassner led 400K Microsoft partners worldwide in the transformation of their technical sales, consulting, and delivery teams while leveraging data, analytics, and AI innovations. Kassner has recently taken the role of Chief Data Officer for Microsoft US West Region, leading the data and AI adoption that Microsoft drives with some of the most innovative and technologically advanced companies.

"I am honored to become the inaugural member of Innodata's Advisory Board," said Kassner. "I look forward to sharing my perspectives with Innodata's executive team and helping the company build on its strong foundation as a leading data-centric AI company."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; impacts resulting from the rapidly evolving conflict between Russia and the Ukraine; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, client, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, as updated or amended by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

Company Contact:

Jessie Schnurr

[email protected]

201-371-8189

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707096/Innodata-Announces-New-Advisory-Board-to-Drive-Growth



