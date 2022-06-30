ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / ORION is now the sole wholesale distributor of Liberator products in the E.U. effective March 1st, 2022. The two-year agreement between the pleasure product partners will grow foreign brand recognition and reach for LIBERATOR and expand catalog and category offerings for ORION.

"I'm excited to work with the seasoned sales team and knowledgeable industry leaders at ORION Wholesale," said LIBERATOR Sales Manager Dennis Brito on the new partnership. "Hopefully this is the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between ORION and LIBERATOR.

Six best-selling LIBERATOR Shapes- Fleshlight On A Mission, Wedge Ramp Combo, Black Label Wedge Ramp Combo, Jaz, Flip Ramp, and Wedge-are already available for ORION customers to purchase through the company's website. ORION plans to bring on a larger selection of LIBERATOR products throughout the companies' wholesale partnership.

"We are always looking for new partners that have extraordinary products which stand out from mainstream products," said Björn Radcke, Head of Sales and Marketing at ORION Wholesale. "LIBERATOR has these kinds of products, and we are very proud that we are now able to offer and successfully market these high-quality and exceptional products as an exclusive sales partner in Europe."

European retailers can place LIBERATOR orders through the ORION online catalog.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Our brands include Liberator®, an iconic product category for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags. As a sustainability-obsessed Company we use repurposed polyurethane foam and fabrics wherever possible and vacuum compress all our foam-based products to reduce our carbon footprint. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

