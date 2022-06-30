LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.
Proxy Voting Results
|Ordinary Resolutions
|Votes for
|% of votes cast for
|Votes Against
|% of votes cast against
|Total votes cast
|Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)
|Votes with-held (2)
|1. To adopt the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts
|48,304,030
|99.77
|110,911
|0.23
|48,414,941
|4.94
|190,357
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|40,993,480
|84.70
|7,402,314
|15.30
|48,395,794
|4.94
|209,504
|3. To reappoint the Company's auditor
|47,905,435
|98.99
|490,359
|1.01
|48,395,794
|4.94
|209,504
|4. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration
|47,894,585
|98.93
|518,814
|1.07
|48,413,399
|4.94
|191,899
|5. To approve the Employee Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan
|47,475,011
|97.90
|1,018,002
|2.10
|48,493,013
|4.95
|112,285
|6. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities
|47,367,119
|97.90
|1,016,191
|2.10
|48,383,310
|4.94
|221,988
|Special Resolutions
|Votes for
|% of votes cast for
|Votes against
|% of votes cast against
|Total votes cast
|Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)
|Votes with-held (2)
|7. To disapply pre-emption provisions
|47,476,822
|97.90
|1,016,191
|2.10
|48,493,013
|4.95
|112,285
|8. To reduce the notice period for general meetings
|47,938,029
|99.01
|476,912
|0.99
|48,414,941
|4.94
|190,357
- The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2022, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.
- A ‘vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.
A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
|https://hemogenyx.com
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
|[email protected]
Peter Redmond, Director
|[email protected]
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707201/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting