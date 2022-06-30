LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 1. To adopt the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts​ 48,304,030 99.77 110,911 0.23 48,414,941 4.94 190,357 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy​ 40,993,480 84.70 7,402,314 15.30 48,395,794 4.94 209,504 3. To reappoint the Company's auditor 47,905,435 98.99 490,359 1.01 48,395,794 4.94 209,504 4.​ To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration​ 47,894,585 98.93 518,814 1.07 48,413,399 4.94 191,899 5. To approve the Employee Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan 47,475,011 97.90 1,018,002 2.10 48,493,013 4.95 112,285 6. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities​ 47,367,119 97.90 1,016,191 2.10 48,383,310 4.94 221,988 Special Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 7. To disapply pre-emption provisions​ 47,476,822 97.90 1,016,191 2.10 48,493,013 4.95 112,285 8. To reduce the notice period for general meetings 47,938,029 99.01 476,912 0.99 48,414,941 4.94 190,357

The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2022, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares. A ‘vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder [email protected] Peter Redmond, Director [email protected] SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707201/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting



