VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Infield Minerals Corp. ( TSXV:INFD, Financial) ("Infield" or the "Company") announces that effective June 30, 2022, the Company has opted to terminate its option agreement dated June 30, 2020, as amended, with Mercury Exploration Nevada Inc. (the "M1 Option Agreement"). The M1 Option Agreement granted Infield the right to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims in the State of Nevada, however, following its assessment of exploration results received in 2021 and 2022, the Company has elected to discontinue its activities under the M1 Option Agreement and focus its exploration campaigns on its 100% owned Desperado property in Nevada. The Company will continue to carry out its reclamation obligations on the M1 property and expects to complete the reclamation work later this year.

"At an early exploration stage, it's important to direct our resources to where we see the greatest potential for discovery success. As such, we have shifted focus from the M1 property to the Desperado property after having advanced Desperado through systematic exploration to a drill ready status," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "The compelling targets that have come out of our work at Desperado over the past year make it the clear priority for our exploration focus in 2022 and we look forward to drill testing Desperado in the coming weeks."

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the exploration plans for the Desperado property. Forward‐looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

