The time of the conference call in the release dated June 29, 2022 should read: 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The updated release reads:

HILTON ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Hilton+Worldwide+Holdings+Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report second quarter 2022 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, followed by a conference call at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton's president & chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton's chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hilton.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hilton.com%2Ffinancial-reporting. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 6643240. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 6537064.

