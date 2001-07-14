Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce WJLA in Washington DC and WBFF in Baltimore were honored with a total of 28 Emmy® Awards by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

WJLA received a total of 11 Emmy Awards including Best News Special for its coverage of 9/11 Twenty Years Later, Best Breaking News for its coverage on January 6 from the Capitol and Best Weather Talent, Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly. WBFF received the second highest number of Emmy Awards, with a total of 17, more than any other station in Baltimore, including Best Daytime Newscast.

WBFF’s Project Baltimore is an investigative unit dedicated to the mission of saving Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools, supporting local students and their parents, and holding school officials accountable, received six of the station’s honors, including Best Investigative Reporting and Best Investigative Reporter, Chris Papst. Since its creation in 2017, Project+Baltimore%26rsquo%3Bs work has been recognized with multiple honors, including four National Headliner Awards, the SPJ Sigma Delta Chi Award, a National Press Photographers Association First Place award, and three prestigious IRE Awards. Additionally, Project Baltimore has won 27 Regional Emmy Awards, four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and six Associated Press Awards.

The 64th annual National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards honored outstanding achievement in the television industry in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Commenting on the awards, Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News said, “Sinclair is committed to impactful reporting on matters of public concern and creating meaningful change in our communities. The Emmy Awards signify the respect of our journalistic peers, and we are extremely proud to have the hard work of our newsrooms acknowledged with these honors.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

