%3Cb%3EBenson+Hill%3C%2Fb%3E, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today a revised time for its second quarter earnings call and webcast to 8 a.m. Eastern Time from 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2022, before the market opens. The webcast will be accessible via a link on Benson Hill’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at %3Cb%3Ebensonhill.com%3C%2Fb%3E or on Twitter at %3Cb%3E%40bensonhillinc.%3C%2Fb%3E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005159/en/