HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI) announced today that management will be participating virtually in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Eastern). BJ’s Management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://in v estors.bjsrestaurants.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .