Ameriprise Financial, Inc. today announced that eight of the firm’s financial advisors were named to Barron’s list of the “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors” in the country. Barron’s magazine recognizes the industry’s top women advisors based on several factors, which include levels of professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are created by data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive women advisors.

Ameriprise advisors named to the 2022 Barron’s Top Women Financial Advisors list:

Nancy Daoud ,Private Wealth Advisor and CEO of Opus: Advice First in Oxford, Connecticut

Susan Kim , Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Kim, Hopkins & Associates in Vienna, Virginia

Charla McIntyre Fields , Private Wealth Advisor at Fields Wealth Management in Hurst, Texas

Kim Orth , Private Wealth Advisor at Orth Financial Group in Wilmington, Delaware

Geri Pell , Private Wealth Advisor and CEO of Pell Wealth Partners in Rye Brook, New York

Thais Piotrowski , Private Wealth Advisor and Business Financial Advisor at Thais D. Piotrowski & Associates in Boca Raton, Florida

Gail Reid , Private Wealth Advisor and President of Castlewatch Wealth in Glendale, California

Michelle Young, Private Wealth Advisor and President of Confetti Wealth in Edina, Minnesota

“Congratulations to the advisors who were named to this year’s Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “These advisors bring the best of Ameriprise to their clients through tailored advice, high-end service, and industry-leading technology and investment capabilities. They are role models for their peers and the next generation of advisors across the industry.”

Ameriprise is committed to being the firm of choice for women in the financial services industry. As part of its strategy to recruit, retain, develop, and engage a diverse workforce, the company invests in and supports women advisors through initiatives, including:

The Ameriprise Women’s Empowerment (WE) Network that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education, and networking events.

that offers mentorship opportunities, training, education, and networking events. Annual Ameriprise Women Advisor Summits, which provide a meaningful forum for women financial advisors to network and enhance skills to serve their clients effectively, grow their practices and develop in their careers.

The full list of Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors can be found at Barron%26rsquo%3Bs.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

Source: Barron’s®, June 17, 2022 “Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors”. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance.

