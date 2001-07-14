LifeWorks, a leading provider of digital and in-person total wellbeing solutions, presented its newest offering at the Corporate Knights 2022 Corporate Citizens Gala, an event honouring Canada’s top corporate citizens.

LifeWorks president and chief executive officer, Stephen Liptrap, spoke at the Corporate Knights 2022 Corporate Citizens Gala yesterday evening. The Gala recognizes Canada’s Best 50 corporate citizens based on an assessment of nearly 7,000 public companies with revenue over US$1 billion.

While congratulating this elite group, Mr. Liptrap highlighted workplace mental health as critical and increasingly important to corporate responsibility, as well business performance. In particular, he noted the parallels between the imperative regarding the environment, and the imperative regarding people and their mental health and wellbeing.

Attendees of the event received a complimentary LifeWorks+Workplace+Strategy+Index+for+Mental+Health, LifeWorks’ newest organizational service tool. The Index helps organizations assess and benchmark its policies, practices, and behaviours, in key areas that are common among established workplace mental health frameworks. With the Index, organizations can identify strengths and gaps in workplace mental health. The Index also provides guidance toward improvement. LifeWorks Workplace Strategy Index for Mental Health is currently broadly available through LifeWorks. The 50 top corporate citizens were specifically invited given their leadership in corporate responsibility.

Comments from president and chief executive officer, Stephen Liptrap

“Both the environment and people’s mental health were taken for granted in the past. We now know that such inattention has dire long-term consequences. We have also seen that doing the right things for both people and the planet is aligned with better business performance. In our people powered economy, an organization’s actions and investments in the mental health of their people will increasingly be a differentiator of the same or great weight, and their actions relate to the environment. We recognized that organizations needed evidence-based guidance in this area, which is why we invested in the development of the LifeWorks Workplace Strategy Index for Mental Health.”

