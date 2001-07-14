CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Lorraine Corcoran will join the company on July 1, 2022 as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Corporate Communications. Corcoran will succeed Jody Brown, current EVP of Corporate Communications, who will retire from the company on June 30, 2022, after more than four decades of service.

“I want to thank Jody for her 41 years of dedicated leadership and innumerable contributions to CACI’s growth,” said President and CEO John Mengucci. “Throughout her career she worked tirelessly to develop and sustain CACI’s brand and stellar reputation. Her support has been invaluable to me and all of my predecessors and we wish her the best of luck in her retirement.”

In this position, Corcoran will lead the company’s internal and external communications functions and report directly to Mengucci.

Corcoran brings 25 years of extensive experience in marketing communications, branding, public relations, internal communications and corporate social responsibility. She most recently served as Vice President of Corporate and Marketing Communications at Perspecta Inc. where she successfully created the company’s brand, launched it publicly in 2018, led all communications functions across multiple stakeholder groups and played a leading role in the sale of the business last year. She received industry recognition as Marketing Executive of the Year at 2019 Washington Exec Pinnacle Awards.

“Lorraine intrinsically understands our market, our customers and our mission,” said Mengucci. “She knows how to drive communications as a strategic business function and deliver internal and external programs that will support the achievement of our short- and long-term business objectives. I look forward to welcoming Lorraine and am confident that she will be an incredible asset to CACI’s leadership team.”

Prior to Perspecta, Corcoran held marketing and communications roles of increasing responsibility and scope since 2004 at government contracting firms in both the manufacturing and service sectors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University and an MBA from Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

