Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) – one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company’s environment, social and governance (ESG) practices and its commitment to best-in-class sustainability performance.

“We believe that a safer world is a more sustainable world – a belief that we proudly reflect in each of our technologies and solutions, and our ESG commitments,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO, President, and Chairperson of the Board. “In a year that presented its share of challenges, we demonstrated that reaching further and higher to protect and sustain the environment, our people, and communities around the world is ingrained in our business and our culture. I’m deeply grateful to all our global employees – it’s because of their passion, ingenuity and steadfast dedication to our goals that people and communities feel the positive impact of our products and commitments.”

Key accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

Reduced global water use intensity by 28% and global hazardous waste by 23%. The Company also purchased 100% certified renewable energy credits (RECs) to offset annual electric consumption at seven U.S. sites, reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 30%.

Participated in The Water Council’s Corporate Water Stewardship Accelerator Program to drive impactful improvements at priority sites. Based on water use and scarcity in each region where major manufacturing plants, distribution centers, and offices are located, the Company selected eight sites to pilot the program, given their watershed risk levels and annual water usage. Site leaders gathered data and engaged with stakeholders on shared challenges unique to the local watershed and developed and implemented a water stewardship plan to address them.

Continued to design products and solutions to benefit users and help their sustainability efforts based on the Company’s “triple play” of Safety and Regulation, Water Conservation, and Energy Efficiency, which make up 75%, 38%, and 25% of Watts revenue stream respectively, with some products fitting into multiple categories.

Provided clean water access to disadvantaged communities through the Company’s ongoing partnership with Planet Water Foundation, which to date has benefited more than 45,000 people in nine different countries. Last year, Watts funded and installed six water purification and hand washing systems in Cambodia, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and Vietnam, providing 10,000 people with clean and safe drinking water daily.

Joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2022, reaffirming our commitment to incorporate the UNGC’s principles and standards on human rights, labor, the environment, and anticorruption into our strategy, culture, and operations.

Received recognition for sustainability performance from Newsweek magazine, who named Watts among America’s Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year. The top 500 companies, spanning 14 industries, made the final list following a detailed analysis of ESG performance from more than 2,000 companies and an independent survey of 11,000 U.S. residents. Watts was ranked in the Top 100 and placed fifth within the industry.

