NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Switch, Inc. (: SWCH) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (: DBRG) and an affiliate of IFM Investors.



On May 11, 2022, Switch announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by DigitalBridge and IFM in a deal valued at approximately $11 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Switch stockholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of Switch common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Switch’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Switch’s stockholders.

