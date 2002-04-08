NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Trecora Resources (: TREC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC.



On May 11, 2022, Trecora announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Balmoral Funds in a deal valued at approximately $247 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Trecora stockholders will receive $9.81 in cash for each share of Trecora common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Trecora’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Trecora’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Trecora and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

