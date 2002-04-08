Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II ( EMBK, EMBKW, NGAB, NGAB.U, NGAB.WS) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Embark stock. Embark investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Embark had performed inadequate due diligence into Embark Trucks Inc. (“Legacy Embark”); (2) Legacy Embark and the Company, following the November 2021 merger of Legacy Embark and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (the “Business Combination”), held no patents and an insignificant number of test trucks; (3) accordingly, Embark had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Embark had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

