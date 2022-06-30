UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) ( STO:BIOVIC.B, Financial) ( FRA:9II, Financial):

Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announces that the company's CFO and deputy CEO Cecilia Driving today has submitted her letter of resignation. A process to recruit a replacement is immediately initiated. Cecilia Driving, who has been Biovica's CFO since 2016, will continue in her current role until December 31, 2022.

"During her time as CFO and deputy CEO, Cecilia has been very important for the company's development. From the time we presented our first clinical results until today, when we are on the threshold of launching DiviTum®TKa on the US market. I want to thank Cecilia for good cooperation and for valuable contributions to the company's exceptional development during her time and wish her the best of luck in the future", said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

"Biovica is facing an exciting time when DiviTum®TKa will be launched for the benefit of cancer patients and caregivers. This has been one of the most fun and interesting jobs I have ever had, and I am grateful to have been part of this important and exciting business. It has not been an easy decision to leave such a stimulating environment, and a fantastic team", said Cecilia Driving.

Contact:

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: [email protected]

Cecilia Driving, EVP CFO

Phone +46-73-125 92 47

E-mail: [email protected]

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, [email protected], +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Attachments

Biovica's CFO will leave in December 2022

SOURCE: Biovica International

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707209/Biovicas-CFO-Will-Leave-in-December-2022





