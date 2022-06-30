LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial) ( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial) (ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer, Jerome Nadel is the featured guest on the latest "This is our Mission" podcast. Nadel joins Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Rob Telson to discuss the opportunities for BrainChip's neuromorphic technology to become the de facto standard in AI at the Edge. The podcast will be available Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 3:00 PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Nadel is well known for his in-depth and keen understanding of technology with experience in the semiconductor, software, and security industries. With a focus on end-user perspective, and how technology and storytelling go hand in hand, Nadel shares his thoughts about how customers will interface and engage with technology, how sensors have made the digital world easier to use, and how a light, minimalistic approach to learning at the Edge will provide a dramatic impact on society.

"Since joining BrainChip 6 months ago, among other achievements, Jerome has led the companies rebrand, and reinforced our positioning around Essential AI," said Telson.

"This podcast provides a first-hand, deep dive into Jerome's mindset about the role of sensors and AI in digital user experience, and how the near future will see end-user improvements inconceivable only years ago."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

