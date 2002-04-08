KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen ambitious high school students from across the country will each receive a $10,000 scholarship as the 2022 winners of H&R Block’s Children of Associates Premier Scholarship (CAPS) program. These young adults’ accomplishments extend beyond academic excellence, as they have each served their communities by solving relevant and timely problems in innovative ways. The company has awarded more than $1.1 million in scholarships over the past 11 years.



“These highly motivated and inspiring college-bound students represent our purpose to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “H&R Block is dedicated to Make Every Block Better, building connections among neighbors and providing the resources and support so the spirit of entrepreneurship thrives. This year’s recipients, who are our future, have done exactly that.”

CAPS scholarship winners are relatives of H&R Block associates, franchisees, and franchise employees, and were chosen based on their creativity, passion, and leadership in academics, extracurricular activities, and community service. This year’s winners and their H&R Block relatives, include:

Ethan Bledsoe (grandfather Dennis Stansbury) of West Lafayette, Ind., developed a climate literacy campaign that is now a statewide legislative campaign fighting for climate action.

