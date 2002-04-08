MANITOWOC, Wis., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and maintenance services, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT. Orion will release results prior to the market open that morning.



Webcast/Call Details Date / Time: Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gbc27mmi Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID# 3626077 (available shortly after call through 6/14/22)

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR [email protected] (212) 924-9800 or [email protected]



