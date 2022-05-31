Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” MIMEDX’s Highly Qualified and Independent Directors – James L. Bierman and Phyllis Gardner, M.D. on the WHITE Proxy Card Today



MARIETTA, Ga., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, mailed a letter to shareholders from Board Chair Dr. M. Kathleen Behrens in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be held in virtual format at www.cesonlineservices.com/mdxg22_vm. MIMEDX shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 11, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The MIMEDX Board of Directors recommends unanimously that shareholders vote the WHITE proxy card for both of MIMEDX’s highly qualified directors standing for election – James L. Bierman and Phyllis Gardner, M.D.

The full text of the letter follows and can also be found at www.VoteMIMEDX.com, along with other materials regarding the Board of Directors’ recommendation for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

A MESSAGE FROM MIMEDX BOARD CHAIR DR. M. KATHLEEN BEHRENS

May 31, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

As MIMEDX’s Board Chair, I am writing on behalf of the entire Board about the strong, independent Directors standing for re-election this year – James L. Bierman (“Jim”) and Dr. Phyllis Gardner. The Board also wants to share additional background about why the Board structured our executive compensation program the way we did, and how it will change going forward. Finally, we want to assure you that the Board values your feedback and takes seriously the constructive suggestions it has received.

The transformation of MIMEDX has been a tremendous undertaking. Just a few years ago, MIMEDX faced significant financial and legal challenges that threatened the Company’s existence. MIMEDX needed an entirely new leadership team and Board that were both willing to forego alternative market opportunities and also take on the challenge and reputational risk of rebuilding the Company. To successfully recruit the team we needed, we entered into employment agreements that were both competitive and compensated the team for taking on the turnaround risk of MIMEDX. Compensation over the last two years reflected the Company’s contractual obligations with the recruitment of those individuals.

The Board is pleased to report that the new management team, led by Tim Wright, has successfully restructured the Company and replaced individuals who were not sufficiently experienced to meet the Company’s new growth expectations. During Tim’s tenure, management not only stabilized the Company and restored its reputation, but also weathered revenue growth challenges created by decisions of the previous team, COVID and the loss of products marketed during the period of Enforcement Discretion. As reported in the first quarter of 2022, new growth in Surgical Recovery mostly restored the 2021 revenue loss from the FDA’s mandated withdrawal of our micronized product from the market. Today, we are poised to generate much needed additional growth from both new and existing products.

With the above background stated, the Board agrees with shareholders that the management team has had the necessary time to restore and establish the critical infrastructure needed to successfully perform at a higher level moving forward. Accordingly, the compensation program for our executives is already evolving. Earlier this year, the compensation program was modified to provide performance-based incentives consistent with industry compensation trends and better align with the Company’s ability to now achieve desired performance. This is the first step in a series that the Board intends to take as we further migrate towards performance-based compensation.

Jim Bierman has played a critical role on the MIMEDX Board over the last three years to provide governance consistent with meeting the Company’s new growth objectives. Jim Bierman, who joined us in 2019 at the most critical time in our recent history, brings key operational and financial experience to our Boardroom, with skills and perspectives we regularly leverage. As Chair of the Compensation Committee, Jim has worked with the entire Board to create a framework to transition the compensation program to align with where MIMEDX is today, implementing best practice pay-for-performance metrics consistent with industry expectations. Now that our management team has achieved the objective of putting MIMEDX on solid ground, our compensation program will focus more heavily on the performance of our growth strategy. Jim’s work with the Compensation Committee also required remediation of prior programs that were not consistent with industry best practices, such as the compensation structure for the Company’s salesforce. Furthermore, Jim served as a member of the Audit Committee, which worked diligently to restate the Company’s prior financial statements, secure the Company’s stock relisting on Nasdaq and deliver financial compliance, including remediating all material weaknesses in internal controls.

Dr. Phyllis Gardner helped reestablish the scientific and clinical foundation and reputation for our current products, as well as those in development for BLA approvals. Dr. Phyllis Gardner, who joined us more recently in 2021, also brings significant operating expertise to the table, along with decades of experience in medicine and healthcare. A highly respected academic, she has always stood for independent scrutiny and accountability. Her clinical and scientific background comes at a time where our BLA program requires her insight, perspective, and expertise.

MIMEDX shareholders deserve a Board made up of Directors like Jim and Phyllis who have the skills, ethics, integrity, and public company life sciences experience to oversee a strategy that grows the business, accelerates the pipeline, and unlocks the true value of MIMEDX. Thanks to their contributions, we are at a pivotal moment in our transformation journey where we can begin to drive growth and value creation.

Today, MIMEDX has a leadership team in place that is fixing the operational challenges that hampered our progress, continuing the time-intensive process of instilling a new foundation and culture, and overcoming industry dynamics and macroeconomic headwinds. Today, we are a stronger, more reputable Company than we were three years ago, and now with a solid foundation, this is the team responsible for driving the execution, performance, and growth you and your Board expect.

On behalf of your entire Board and the management team, I thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

M. Kathleen Behrens, Chair of the MIMEDX Board of Directors

