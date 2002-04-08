JONESBORO, Ga., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Southeast Bank announced two executive changes today. Current President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Smith, will retire effective July 1, 2022, and current First Executive Vice President, Brad Serff, has been appointed to President and Chief Banking Officer effective immediately.



Brian Smith has served the company and bank for more than 40 years and was President and CEO of The Heritage Bank at the time of the three-bank merger that created Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Heritage Southeast Bank. Smith also currently serves on the board of both the holding company and bank. The Heritage Bank is one of three community banks including Heritage Bank and Providence Bank that merged in 2019 to create Heritage Southeast Bank. “Over the years, Brian has been instrumental in guiding The Heritage Bank to be the leading financial institution in Southeast Georgia and North Florida. His name is synonymous with community banking as he has provided support for local communities throughout that part of the state, particularly Hinesville. We wish Brian all the best as he starts a new chapter in his life,” said Leonard Moreland, CEO of Heritage Southeast Bank.

In addition, Brad Serff has been named President and Chief Banking Officer of Heritage Southeast Bank. In his new role, Serff will be responsible for overseeing all banking activities for Heritage Southeast Bank. “In 2006, Brad established Providence Bank in Alpharetta and has guided the bank through the Heritage Southeast Bank merger. In late 2021, Brad assumed responsibility for all banking services in South Metro Atlanta and will now play an even greater role in the organization as he will oversee all banking services for the entire bank. We’re excited to have Brad provide his vision for the bank as we move forward and grow toward the future,” said Moreland.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 branches and 1 loan production office, stretching from Cumming, Georgia to Jacksonville, Florida. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.