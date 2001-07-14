First American by Deluxe, a leading payment technology provider, has received the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) Call Center Award of Distinction for the 10th consecutive year, and has earned top score in the financial services category for the second time.

Call centers across North America and the United Kingdom take part in the ATSI program, where an independent panel of judges evaluates representatives over a six-month period, focusing on information accuracy, knowledge of customer account, speed of answer, and courteousness of agents.

In 2021, First American’s highly trained customer support team:

answered the majority of calls in less than 30 seconds;

delivered both general and technical support via email and toll-free telephone 24/7/365; and,

continued industry-leading tenure among front-line representatives.

“Winning the Call Center Award of Distinction underscores First American’s commitment to delivering quality customer service day in day out,” said Brian Dorchester, Executive Vice President of Operations for First American by Deluxe. “Winning this award for 10 years demonstrates the dedication of leaders like Francoise Betters, Vice President of Merchant Services, and her entire team in providing world-class customer service, which our customers expect and deserve.”

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, acquired First American Payment Systems and its subsidiaries, including Fitech, iATS+Payments, and Certified+Payments in June of 2021. The acquisition has enabled Deluxe to become a scaled leader in merchant services with First American’s leading end-to-end payments platform, providing customers with access to more robust payment technology services and products.

“To win this award 10 years in a row is a testament to the incredible team at First American,” said Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “Throughout our company, we live our values every day, respecting and meeting the needs of our customers. The dedication of our call centers at First American by Deluxe to the needs of our customers is second to none and it truly takes the entire team to win this award.”

ATSI was established by and for call center and answering service owners and operators who seek quality control processes, training protocols and unbiased feedback on call quality.

About First American Payment Systems by Deluxe

First American by Deluxe, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 155,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.first-american.net.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

