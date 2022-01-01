PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced its new 5G FR1, 10-in-1 combination antenna portfolio, the CMTA, for rail, fleet, and mass transit.

The CMTA portfolio is designed to withstand the extreme conditions and hazardous environments of critical infrastructure, specifically in rail, where rugged and reliable solutions are essential. The CMTA portfolio enables the connectivity necessary for railroad networks to identify where vehicles are on the tracks, ensuring that hi-rail vehicles always stay within their designated track. Additionally, the CMTA portfolio can be used for industrial fleets and mass transit applications.

“We understand that precision positioning and determination of exact location as well as 5G and WiFi capabilities are important for high-rail vehicles operations, which is why PCTEL designed and developed the CMTA, an ultra-rugged, low profile, multiband antenna portfolio with robust construction that complies with EN50155 and AAR railway standards, for maximum safety and durability,” said Juan Verenzuela, PCTEL’s Vice President of Product Management & Strategy. “Developing high performance and reliable products for critical operations is what we are well known for. I am excited about the opportunities to come with this new antenna portfolio,” added Verenzuela.

The antenna is also compatible with the world’s leading multi-carrier cellular routers.

