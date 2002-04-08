NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google’s family of amazing Pixel smartphones has grown by one more, with the addition of the new, affordable Pixel 6a coming to Verizon on July 28 with preorders kicking off on July 21.



The Google Pixel 6a will be available in Sage, Chalk and Charcoal colors starting at $13.88 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $499.99 retail). What’s more? The Pixel 6a gives you access to the full power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, so you can get an edge on the competition while you game, connect to video streaming services and work on the go1. This yet another example of Verizon’s focus to accelerate 5G mobility growth at an affordable price.

Here’s a few more reasons why the Pixel 6a is awesome:

12 megapixel main and ultrawide rear cameras 2 with Super Res Zoom and an 8 megapixel front camera

with Super Res Zoom and an 8 megapixel front camera A huge 6.1” gOLED display 3

Dual closed-chamber stereo speakers

The latest and greatest Google Tensor chip and Titan M2 under the hood

Plus you get all the amazing features you’ve come to expect from a Google Pixel, including Call Screening, Recorder with live caption, an edge-to-edge screen with punchole camera and fast charging4 out of the box



Next-gen Pixel Buds

Your new Pixel 6a will pair up perfectly with the Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s premium wireless earbuds, also coming to Verizon on July 28. Available in Charcoal, Fog, Coral and Lemongrass colors, these stylish earbuds will be available for $199.99 and offer amazing sound quality and active noise canceling. They also feature IPX4 sweat and water resistance5, real-time translation6 and wireless charging, so they are ready to go regardless of what the weather or life throws at you.

Get more of the best for less

Pair up your new Pixel 6a with one of our best 5G Unlimited plans and get up to $90/month of value – the most included value in the industry. Already paying for entertainment services? Verizon’s premium 5G Unlimited plans include incredible savings and the most popular entertainment, like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Google Play Pass, plus, high-speed 5G Home Internet offered at only $25 per month1 with an eligible premium 5G Unlimited plan and Auto Pay. Step up to our 5G Get More plan and get 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage and one day of complimentary TravelPass service per month on us.

Stay tuned to verizon.com for more Google Pixel 6a information, including the preorder start time and latest and greatest Pixel offers from Verizon.

15G Ultra Wideband available in select areas

2Maximum resolution with RAW image files setting turned on. Setting is turned off by default. See g.co/pixel/photoediting for more information.

3Measured diagonally; dimension may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

4Wired charging rates up to 18W based on use of Google 30W USB-C® or Google 18W USB-C® Charger plugged into a wall outlet. Actual results may be slower. Adapters sold separately. Compatible with USB PD 3.0 PPS adapters.

5Pixel Buds Pro are designed to comply with a water protection rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529 when manufactured, and the case is rated IPX2, but they are not waterproof. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and decreases or is lost over time due to normal wear and tear, repair, disassembly, or damage. Dry your Pixel Buds Pro and case after exposure to any liquids.

6For available languages and minimum requirements go to g.co/pixelbuds/help

75G Home available in select areas. Save 50% off 5G Home Internet when you combine your plan with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.



VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.