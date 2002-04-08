SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that John Kollins, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and invites investors to participate via webcast or in-person in Miami, FL on May 24 -25, 2022. Please see additional details below:





H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference)

Date: Tuesday, May 24th Time: 4:00 p.m. (ET) Speaker: John Kollins, President & CEO of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Format: Company Presentation Webcast: Registration Link – Click Here * a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to schedule an in-person or virtual one-on-one meeting with Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the respective conference.



For information about the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, please refer to the events website.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained DHE plasma levels over time with low dose-to-dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients. However, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring an easy-to-carry and easy-to-use dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.



INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS :

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]