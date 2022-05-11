NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRMD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against CRMD alleging that Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an CRMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ( FCFS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against FCFS alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose adverse facts about FirstCash’s business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them, as follows: that FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA"); that FirstCash’s financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company’s violations of the MLA; and that as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company’s violations of the MLA were ever publicly disclosed.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NRXP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against NRx alleging Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Renovacare, Inc. (OTC-BB: RCAR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against RenovaCare alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

