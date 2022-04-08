PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP")(TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders ("the Meeting"), held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the Meeting.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % W. Michael Murphy 14,420,967 98.86 165,774 1.14 Charles van der Lee 12,366,259 84.78 2,220,482 15.22 Matthew Cervino 12,427,617 85.20 2,159,124 14.80 Stephen J. Evans 13,078,363 89.66 1,508,378 10.34 Richard Frank 14,492,453 99.35 94,288 0.65 Mahmood Khimji 12,398,914 85.00 2,187,827 15.00 Tamara L. Lawson 14,453,824 99.09 132,917 0.91 Robert O'Neill 13,256,254 90.88 1,330,487 9.12

The renewal and amendment and restatement of AHIP's securities-based compensation plan was approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 12,302,035 votes (84.34%) in favour.

The reconfirmation and amendment and restatement of AHIP's unitholder rights plan agreement was also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 14,243,670 votes (97.65%) in favour.

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

