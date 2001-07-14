Enero Group Limited (ASX: EGG) today announced two major acquisitions to accelerate the growth of leading global technology communications consultancy Hotwire. ROI DNA, a leading B2B digital marketing agency offering a revenue accelerating suite of services to some of the world’s most significanttechnology companies, will further extend and transform Hotwire’s capabilities in North America. Additionally GetIT, APAC’s leading marketing agency specialized in B2B technology, will extend Hotwire’s client services towards digital marketing, brand strategy, reputation management, and public relations through its offices in Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Japan.

Continuing Enero’s aggressive growth trajectory and focus on creating a portfolio of complementary brands and services, ROI DNA and GetIT will become part of the Hotwire Group to advance the consultancy’s network of global businesses with a combined team of more than 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. As Hotwire businesses, ROI DNA and GetIT’s leadership teams will continue their core focus of driving greater scale and modern digital capabilities for high-growth and innovative technology companies in North America and APAC. These acquisitions further strengthen Hotwire’s tech expertise and innovation with global reputation, relationship, and revenue services.

“As a key Enero brand, Hotwire continues to deliver strong momentum, particularly in North America,” said Brent Scrimshaw, CEO of Enero Group. “Adding sophisticated performance marketing capabilities in North America and APAC will create a global network of performance marketing expertise. This will unlock further opportunities for Hotwire to deepen their partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology companies. Combining world class communication skills to expedite reputation, relationships and revenue, these acquisitions will continue to accelerate Enero’s growth trajectory and positioning as a creative technology company.”

These acquisitions complement Hotwire’s 2021 acquisition of McDonald Butler Associates in the UK, and will allow the teams to rapidly scale services to innovative technology companies in North America and APAC, navigating complex reputation issues, building business-impacting stakeholder relationships, and delivering revenue growth on a larger scale.

“We’ve already seen the impact that helping our clients with the right mix of services can have,” said Heather Kernahan, Global CEO of Hotwire. “The addition of ROI DNA and GetIT to our portfolio allows us to accelerate our reputation, relationship, and revenue services globally while adding performance marketing to provide a unique marketplace offering, which we believe is the key to success in the current tech landscape. The acquisitions enable us to support clients with both long-term brand awareness and near-term sales results, but it’s more than just the clients. Enero and Hotwire already attract and retain some of the best talent globally and aim to be the best working experience for all our teams – we are excited to bring this level of commitment to the whole employee to the ROI DNA and GetIT teams.”

ROI DNA offers a full stack of digital marketing services that have generated over $12B in revenues for clients including AWS Marketplace, Loom, Cockroach Labs, Elastic, and Salesforce. With over a decade of experience, ROI DNA has more than 150 employees in North America. Along with its high performing team and clients, ROI DNA also brings several top tier partnerships including the Google International Growth Program, Google Premier Partner, 6sense Premier Partnership, and Drift Platinum partnerships.

“We started ROI DNA to drive ginormous results for our clients and to create a differentiated culture that asks each person to bring their whole selves, think outside the box, do it right, and have a hell of a lot of fun doing it,” said Matt Quirie, CEO of ROI DNA. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with Hotwire to advance both of these missions for seamless, rapid scale.”

GetIT is a B2B technology marketing specialist providing telecom, IT, and tech marketers with strategic advisory services, martech, products, and programs that create end-to-end marketing success. The acquisition of GetIT will launch Hotwire’s owned office network across Asia, including Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Japan with a client portfolio that includes high-profile tech brands such as AWS, Oracle, Fortinet, Fujitsu, Cisco, Google Cloud and Trend Micro.

For ROI DNA and GetIT, becoming part of Hotwire creates significant additional opportunity for clients and people. For clients, working with the Hotwire Group will bring more opportunity to drive thought leadership, strategic consultancy, and growth across a wider set of communications and revenue generating expertise. As part of a global organization, ROI DNA and GetIT employees will now have the opportunity to work on broader marketing and communications briefs in more locations around the world.

“We’ve been able to grow rapidly across Asia with a clear market differentiator of delivering long-term value paired with short-term results,” said Anol Bhattacharya, CEO of GetIT. “Now, we’re excited to expand our horizons and partner with global teams and opportunities at Hotwire.”

Effective immediately, ROI DNA will operate as ROI DNA, a Hotwire Company. Matt Quirie, ROI DNA CEO and the extended leadership team will continue in their current roles. GetIT will operate as GetIT, a Hotwire Company. Anol Bhattacharya, GetIT CEO and the extended leadership team will also continue in their current roles.

