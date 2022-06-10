PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has been selected as a recipient of the Leaders in Financial Education (LiFE) Award for the third consecutive year by the Texas Bankers Foundation (TBF). The honor was announced at the Texas Bankers Association's 137th Annual Convention during a special awards luncheon.

The Leaders in Financial Education Award (LiFE) acknowledges and honors Texas banks that are dedicated leaders in promoting consumer and financial education in their communities. This year, the TBF recognized Comerica and its longtime community partner Project Still I Rise for the Banks for Babies program delivered to various Head Start of Greater Dallas campuses in the southern sector of Dallas (Early Head Start at Wanda Meshack Smith, Early Head Start at Buckeye Trail Commons and Early Head Start at Margaret H. Cone and Lake June).



"Building a healthy relationship with money early is vital in closing the generational wealth gap and creating economic opportunity for future generations," said Dallas Market President Amanda Mahaney. "Research shows that there is a direct correlation between students who have access to financial education resources and their future success. Our North Texas External Affairs Manager Brandon Jones partners with innovative leaders like Project Still I Rise executive director Kevin Mondy to empower youth from under-resourced communities."



Mahaney has joined Jones and Mondy in teaching preschoolers the fundamentals of savings and goal setting through an interactive coloring activity. The students are then presented with a piggy bank and a dollar coin to start their savings goals.

"It is our great pleasure to recognize Comerica Bank," said Chris Furlow, President & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. "These awards celebrate the banks and bankers who have made a commitment to positively impact their communities. We are honored to congratulate them on their efforts."

Close to 1,000 preschoolers have completed the Banks for Babies program and plans are in place to engage other head start locations in 2022.

For further information about the Texas Bankers Foundation, visit www.texasbankers.com/Foundation and check out Texas Banking Magazine, the official publication of the Texas Bankers Association, that includes a special feature on the 2022 winners.

