Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BuildDirect Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a growing omnichannel building materials retailer, today announced that all of the resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 17, 2022.

BuildDirect_com_Technologies_Inc__BuildDirect_Announces_Results.jpg

About BuildDirect
BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA94780&sd=2022-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/builddirect-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301571462.html

SOURCE BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA94780&Transmission_Id=202206202043PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA94780&DateId=20220620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles