CALGARY Alberta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces that the Term Out Date and Borrowing Base redetermination applicable to the revolving line of credit (Tranche A and Operating Facilities) under the Company’s Senior Credit Facility has been extended from June 30, 2022 to July 29, 2022. InPlay and its banking syndicate are in the process of negotiating the annual renewal and redetermination and have agreed to the extension in order to provide additional time to finalize terms.



