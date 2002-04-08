GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a motion to pursue an alternative listing of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on an internationally recognized stock exchange. The alternative listing is expected to offer fungibility with the company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) that are currently listed on Nasdaq, in order to ensure continued and seamless trading for shareholders amid an evolving market and regulatory environment. The Board also authorized the Company’s senior management to engage relevant professional parties, proceed with the relevant preparatory work and undertake the necessary procedures with respect to the alternative listing.



The Company will make further announcements to disclose any material updates and progress with respect to its alternative listing in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as and when appropriate. In the meantime, the Company will keep focused on driving its sustainable business development as a Nasdaq-listed company through the development of cutting-edge cancer diagnostic solutions to maximize shareholder value.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

