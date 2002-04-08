GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) with an aggregate value of up to US$10 million during a 12-month period (the “Share Repurchase Program”).



The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

