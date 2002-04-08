Tustin, CA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that it will be pursuing new Play-to-Earn (P2E) gameplay options for its flagship game Munzee.

Players will be able to earn real-world currency to turn their hobby into a lucrative gameplay experience. Based on recent player surveys and increased popularity in blockchain-based gaming, Freeze Tag is confident that new and veteran players alike will excel with this new opportunity.

“For more than ten years our players have dedicated daily activity for the fun of the game,” said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. “We’re excited to take Munzee into a new era where both veteran and novice players can be rewarded for their hard work growing the map.”

At this time Freeze Tag’s development and gameplay teams are working in unison to develop a plan that makes the most sense given Munzee’s complex gameplay. More refined gameplay plans will be revealed in stages, and Freeze Tag leadership wants our community to join us as this new adventure develops. Please note that although we’re excited for these new opportunities Munzee’s primary goal is to expand the game’s “Play it your way” model. Players will be able to opt in to P2E gameplay, but no one will be required to participate in this extra option.

We’re excited to be a part of the next revolution in gaming, and we’re joining the charge to push technology forward through the metaverse, Web 3.0 and other new advancements as they come.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with more than 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,400 beautifully drawn digital cards, Painted Rocks App, a new and innovative way to track, share, and find painted and kindness rocks through an interactive map, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer the Eventzee platform, a fully customizable gaming solution that allows organizations and businesses to create branded virtual, physical and hybrid scavenger hunts for their customers and constituents. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.