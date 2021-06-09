PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=29415&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Dentsply's common stock between June 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 1, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a distributor rebate program so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xray-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-dentsply-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-1-2022-301579267.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law