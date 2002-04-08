ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled warehouses and logistics for the food industry, today announced the grand opening of its newest facility in Dunkirk, NY. With 181,000 square feet of cold storage and operational space, this LEED-certified facility features 25,000 pallet positions, to support cold storage needs in the western New York region.



“This is our first facility in western New York, and we’re excited to expand in this area at the request of our customers,” said George Chappelle, Chief Executive Officer at Americold. “Our goal is to provide the best-in-class service to all of our customers and this facility will help us to do that in New York.”

The new facility, which is holding grand opening ceremonies today, is located on Williams Street, near Arrowhead Drive in Dunkirk, and is the most recent addition to the company’s portfolio of 250 locations around the globe. This facility will employ more than 60 full and part-time associates.

As part of Americold’s commitment to give back to the local communities it serves, Americold and Feed the Children will distribute 25-pound boxes of food and 15-pound boxes of essentials items to more than 300 Dunkirk families, immediately following the grand opening ceremony.

Americold has been a partner of Feed the Children for more than five years. During its partnership, Americold has donated critical funds, and travelled hundreds of thousands of miles providing complimentary temperature-controlled transportation services of chilled and frozen goods that have helped feed hundreds of thousands of families across America.

About Americold

Americold is the world’s largest publicly-traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisitions and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 250 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers. Visit www.americold.com for more information.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 8 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

