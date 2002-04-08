PHOENIX, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced a partnership with Last Prisoner Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating clemency, expungement and successful re-entries for individuals with cannabis convictions.



As part of the agreement that will roll out throughout the year, TILT and Last Prisoner Project will build strategic initiatives that engage across all subsidiaries—Commonwealth Alternative Care, Standard Farms and Jupiter Research—as well as within the communities they serve. “I believe that all legal cannabis operators have an obligation to correct the injustices made by prejudicial laws,” said TILT CEO Gary Santo. “Cannabis has been largely decriminalized for several years now, and we need to do our part to help bring freedom to those disproportionately impacted over the past 40-years. The Last Prisoner Project works diligently to address the systemic issues behind cannabis inequality, and TILT shares a similar vision of rightful freedom and equity for all those that have been unjustly impacted by cannabis laws.”

The Last Prisoner Project is a network of cannabis industry leaders, policy and education experts, and social justice leaders dedicated to fostering restorative justice for those incarcerated for cannabis offenses. According to the organization’s website , tens of thousands of people remain incarcerated for cannabis—and that population is disproportionately people of color. Some of the projects conducted by the Last Prisoner Project include securing freedom for those incarcerated, working to expunge cannabis-related criminal records, and educating the public on the ongoing harms generated by the War on Drugs.

“Our work would not be possible without the support and dedication of our partners in the cannabis industry,” said Mary Bailey, managing director of Last Prisoner Project. “Companies like TILT are an integral part of the community of leaders, experts and advocates that we have cultivated to assist those impacted by cannabis prohibition. We are incredibly excited to begin our partnership with TILT, a brand with a proven track record of dedication to equity in cannabis.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Instagram: @tiltholdings

Twitter: @TILT_Holdings

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America’s unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

