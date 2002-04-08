Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and the former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the inspiration for the Jerry Maguire movie, as well as a best-selling author, Top 100 Business Coach, and Apple TV and Netflix Executive Producer







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or the “Company”) (CSE: GET) ( GMETF), a leading web3 game technology company partnered with the world’s biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3-based prediction and fantasy games, announces the appointment of David Meltzer to the Board of Directors, effective June 16, 2022.

Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. David is also a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook, which GameOn CEO Matt Bailey appeared on last year .

Meltzer is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the Executive Producer of Entrepreneur’s #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. Meltzer is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World’s Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy, and Beyond the Secret, airing on Netflix. Additionally, he has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

“At a time when we are focused on driving revenue and profitability, an industry veteran like Dave will have an immediate impact on our business,” said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. “His network and experience in the precise space we are in is second-to-none. Dave is an excellent addition to the team who I’m excited to continue building the future of our Company with.”

The Company also reports that J Moses has assumed a non-board role as Special Advisor to the CEO, resigning from his Director role, effective June 16, 2022. Carey Dillen has assumed the role of Chairwoman, effective on the same date. The Company would like to thank Mr. Moses for his contributions and dedication to the Company, and looks forward to Ms. Dillen’s successful transition into her new role.

Corporate & Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

917-834-4921

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) ( GMETF) partners with the world’s biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3-based prediction and fantasy games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and participating in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, EA, Dapper Labs, the Brooklyn Nets, and Madison Square Garden, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and sportsbooks to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, and Chibi Dinos.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company’s operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company’s disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.