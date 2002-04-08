CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology ( SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



A fireside chat during Cowen's 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET.





A corporate presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcast of the fireside chat and corporate presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the company's website.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on selectively depleting regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contact

Scott Young

(617) 865-3250

[email protected]