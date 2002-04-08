LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm specializing in horticulture, and more specifically, value-added indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), today announced its participation in the following June conferences.

LD Micro Invitational XII, Westlake Village, CA, June 7-8: Dick Akright, CFO, and Dan Droller, EVP of Investor Relations & Corporate Development, will host a presentation starting at 11:30 am ET on Tuesday, June 7, and participate in one-on-one investor meetings. A live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Boston, MA, June 8-9: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

GreenTech Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 14-16: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 05.450CA. Lucas Targos, VP of Controlled Environment Agriculture will host a presentation on “Cultivation Facility Design” at the Medicinal Cannabis and Vertical Farming Theatre stage on Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 am ET/12:30 pm local time. Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, and Arie Kamp, Managing Director, urban-gro Europe B.V., will also be in attendance.

Barclays Symposium on Sustainable Technologies in Food and Agriculture , New York, NY, June 22: The Company will participate on a panel.

8th Annual Roth London Conference, London, UK, June 21-22: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, and Arie Kamp, Managing Director, urban-gro Europe B.V., will be holding one-on-one investor meetings.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact [email protected] or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm specializing in horticulture, and more specifically, value-added indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”). With experience in over 500 hundred CEA projects spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the Company’s expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive cultivation facility optimization. Operating as a full-service, a la carte and complete turn-key, design-build solutions provider in crop-agnostic indoor CEA and commercial market sectors, our end-to-end approach provides a single point of responsibility across all aspects of operations. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more.

Investor Contacts:

Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.

EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

-or-

Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.

(720) 730-8160

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications

(650) 269-9530

[email protected]