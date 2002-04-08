~ Transaction values Rally at pro forma enterprise value of $208 million ~

~ Rally is an intercity transportation technology platform that harnesses the private bus industry to solve the challenges of middle-mile travelers ~

~ Transaction enables Rally to scale its customer acquisition and brand awareness strategy ~

~ Business combination expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 ~

New York and Dallas, Texas, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally Communitas Corp. (the “Company” or “Rally”), a leading technology company for mass mobility in the United States doing business under the “Rally” and “OurBus” brands, and Americas Technology Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“ATA”) (: ATA, ATA.WS, ATA.U), today announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement. The combined entity, to be renamed “Rally Mobility Corp” (“Rally”), is expected to be listed on the under the symbol RLLY. Upon the closing of the transaction, Rally will be led by its CEO and founder, Mr. Numaan Akram. The boards of directors of Rally and ATA have unanimously approved the transaction.

Rally is a technology company engaged in the business of marketplace operation for mass mobility in the United States and globally, providing a single platform to commercialize idle and highly fragmented regional private bus capacity. Rally empowers consumers and creates demand for fleet owners by aggregating riders seeking to travel between cities and to special event locations like sports arenas and rock concerts. Rally’s marketplace includes 3,000 small businesses that each own approximately 10 buses. The private bus industry collectively facilitates nearly 600 million annual passenger trips in the United States. Rally’s technology identifies the availability of these bus operators whose fleets are typically 50% utilized. By doing so, Rally unlocks the value of the industry's idle vehicle capacity in an annual market estimated by Rally to be approximately $135 billion globally.

Numaan Akram, CEO of Rally, commented, “We are defining what “middle-mile” transportation means for the ongoing mobility revolution. Whether it’s through community rideshares to event venues or daily intercity travel, we provide riders with a flexible, modern experience; one that lets them book, track, and stay connected with ease, while minimizing their carbon footprint. At the same time, we create value for fleet owners by automating the business of buses, optimizing the experience for all involved including hard-to-retain drivers. We’ve all seen how small innovations disrupt entire mobility industries like taxis and rental cars; Rally is applying these principles to the private bus industry.”

Jorge Marcos, CEO of ATA, added, “Today’s announcement represents a tremendous milestone for the shareholders of ATA. We are incredibly excited to announce the merger with Rally. Rally is innovating with advanced technology solutions in a large, global sector which is ripe for transformation. Consumers, corporations, and governments have a vested interest in developing and improving mass transit solutions. Rally is repurposing existing resources to deliver solutions that benefit all stakeholders. We look forward to our partnership and opportunities to leverage our expertise and relationships to scale Rally’s platform.”

Rally Investment Highlights:

Mass Mobility as a Service (MMaaS) paves the way for exponential growth in the mobility sector, echoing the ways in which personal mobility options exploded in the past decade

Solving middle-mile travel challenges for millions of riders by building a nimble, dynamic, and elastic intercity transportation network

1.6 million rides completed since inception (2015)

Backed by leading commercial bus manufacturers

Motorcoaches are among the greenest form of transportation, releasing the least CO2 per passenger mile

Leveraging innovation that utilizes B2B2C event partners to solve logistics issues while building consumer awareness

Currently operating and licensing software in 5 global markets, including services offered in 40 U.S. states

Vertical SaaS integration with bus operators raises the barrier to entry and increases switching costs for the supply side

Management estimates Global TAM for Rally of $135 billion

Following the closing of the transaction Rally’s board is expected to be comprised of 7 directors, a majority of which will be independent in accordance with listing rules.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, a new publicly traded holding company will be formed under the name “Rally” (“Pubco”) which will have two wholly owned subsidiaries, one of which, prior to closing, will merge with and into Rally, with Rally surviving, and one of which will merge with and into ATA, with ATA surviving.

The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value at closing of approximately $208 million excluding earnout consideration and without taking into account escrow/release of shares to holders of contingent value rights (“CVRs”). Transaction consideration to security holders of Rally will take the form of newly issued Pubco securities, with the total number of issued shares to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, taking into account potential adjustments for debt and transaction expenses as of the closing date. Assuming no adjustments to transaction consideration (and without taking into account the shares to be held back from distribution at closing and deposited into escrow to satisfy obligations to CVR holders after the closing), the aggregate value of shares to be issued to Rally stockholders at the closing is expected to be approximately $165 million. Rally stockholders may also receive up to an additional 4.5 million shares of Pubco common stock upon the achievement of certain revenue and share price targets during the post-closing earnout period.

In connection with the transaction, non-redeeming ATA shareholders and investors that subscribe for shares in a private placement to be consummated concurrent with the business combination will receive CVRs entitling holders to certain down-side price protection and a premium return, subject to trading prices of Pubco common stock during the 18-month period after the closing. Obligations to CVR holders, to the extent applicable, will be satisfied by distribution of shares contributed into escrow at the closing by Rally stockholders and ATA’s Sponsor.

Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used by Rally for to scale existing routes and launch additional routes, as well as for general working capital purposes. The parties expect the transaction to be consummated during the fourth quarter of 2022.

A more detailed description of the transaction and a copy of the Merger Agreement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by ATA with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). ATA will also file a registration statement (which will contain a proxy statement/prospectus) with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination.

Advisors

Chardan is acting as sole financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to Rally. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal counsel to Rally. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel to ATA.

About Rally

Rally is a Mass Mobility as a Service company that has mobilized millions of riders with innovations designed to meet the needs of surge demand and middle mile travel challenges.

Rally’s premier product is the bus rideshare which aggregates individuals going to large events, creating bus trips on-demand. Their algorithms automatically route together crowdsourced bus stops to create productive routes. Additionally, Rally’s “OurBus” product disrupts regularly scheduled intercity bus travel by utilizing data science to create optimized intercity routes and automating the business of buses.

Rally does not own or operate any buses and employs no drivers or mechanics. For more information, please visit https://about.rally.co/ .

About Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. ( ATA, Financial)

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company (SPAC) organized for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Visit https://atacspac.com for more information.

