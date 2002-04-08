REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced the appointment of four new senior leaders. This team is poised to help drive focus and ensure efficient global growth as Sumo Logic helps companies of all sizes with digital transformation, cloud migration, and security modernization initiatives.



Sumo Logic welcomes:

Zakir Ahmed, Managing Director of APAC and International Market Strategy

Steve Doyle, SVP of Global Sales Strategy and Operations

Timm Hoyt, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances

Russell Rosa, SVP of America Sales

Lynne Doherty, President of Worldwide Field Operations, Sumo Logic: “I’m thrilled to welcome these four extremely talented leaders to the Sumo Logic team. They each bring proven track records and functional success in growing large, high-velocity organizations that will help accelerate our next phase of growth. Sumo Logic is a critical component of customers' software stacks, and our job is to build on our early platform success to be the clear leader in serving both the security and observability needs of organizations. This new leadership team, along with the deep talent and passion of all of Sumo Logic, gives me great confidence that we can help our customers win.”

Meet the Team

Based in Singapore, Zakir Ahmed joins Sumo Logic as Managing Director of APAC and International Market Strategy. Ahmed will lead the APAC region and provide advisory support for other international geographies.

Ahmed is not a stranger to building business in a hyper-growth SaaS marketplace. He brings significant experience most recently at Kofax, where he was SVP and General Manager for APAC. While there, Ahmed was responsible for driving a new strategic direction and spearheading its transformation while leading the region through rapid growth and expansion into new markets. He brings extensive experience in management, customer acquisition, retention, and sales leadership from a variety of companies, including the NetSuite Business Unit at Oracle, Salesforce.com, TechnologyOne Corp, and Microcell.

Steve Doyle has been named SVP of Global Sales Strategy and Operations and leads a global team spanning from North America to United Kingdom, Australia, and India. Doyle’s team works to implement the structure, standards, consistency, and processes to help accelerate growth as the business scales.

Prior to joining Sumo Logic, Doyle led global strategic initiatives at Cisco. He spent 16 years in a variety of roles, including leading Global Renewals Operations, where he built a global team of more than 50 professionals to support an expanding business. Doyle also led strategy and planning for Cisco Americas, where he led all sales operations functions including compensation, planning, and forecasting.

Timm Hoyt takes the reins in his new role as SVP of Global Channels and Alliances. A technology industry veteran with a track record of delivering robust, product integration and go-to-market partner strategy, Hoyt will focus on driving market leadership by advancing global partnerships for Sumo Logic. Hoyt brings deep international operations and leadership to the team, with more than 20 years of experience from posts at PagerDuty, Druva, Atlantis Computing, Skyera, and Brocade.

At PagerDuty, Hoyt represented the Global Partner and Alliances organization, establishing five key areas of the practice: Cloud Providers, Channels, Ecosystem Alliances, Managed Service Providers, and System Integrators. Similarly at Druva, Hoyt ran the Global Partner and Alliances organization, while under his stewardship, annual recurring revenue accelerated by transforming the route-to-market into a partner-first sales motion that drove growth, predictability, and durability.

Russell Rosa is the SVP of Americas Sales. Rosa will ensure scale throughout North America and drive strategy in emerging markets like Canada and Latin America. Rosa joins Sumo Logic from Cisco, where he held a number of senior sales leadership roles and successfully built, developed and managed high-performing teams. Rosa spent the last five years running U.S. Commercial East, a business unit comprised of small, midsize and Fortune 500 customers. ​​

Rosa also spent time leading the channel organizations at Actifio and VCE where he helped to build channel strategies and the go-to-market model for the respective teams. This included functions such as distribution, developing partner sales teams, and introducing new solutions into the portfolio.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. ( SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

