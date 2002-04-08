MAHÉ, REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier diversified wealth management platform iBG Finance has announced the impending launch of its iBG Investment Portal.

A subsidiary of publicly traded Nevada blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency-focused investment company ICOA Inc. ( ICOA), iBG Finance is on a mission to simplify blockchain investment for both crypto novices and seasoned traders new to the DeFi space. Its upcoming aggregator promises to do just that.

iBG Investment Portal, an all-in-one DeFi yield farm aggregator, will allow crypto enthusiasts of all backgrounds to earn Annual Percentage Yield (APY) from yield farms, pools, and liquidity solutions, in both BSC and ETH mining farms.

The DeFi offerings found within the Portal will be preexisting early-stage and market-ready projects that can be found on all major DeFi platforms and will be selected based on a thoughtful internal process that maximizes massive income generation through more than 100 available earning protocols.

Instead of having to sift through an overwhelming volume of choices, the Portal will grant members the opportunity to perform investments in a few simple clicks, removing the obstacle of the nitty-gritty technical details.

Additionally, by housing DeFi investments onto a single portal, users can wave goodbye to the hassles of swapping, bridging, wrapping, staking, and cross-checking multiple platforms. Not only does this streamline portfolio management, but it also improves the user experience and drastically saves them time.

As the DeFi market shifts from risk-on to risk-off, there is no better time to explore the investment avenue. Even the lowest APY DeFi farm earns more than the highest traditional savings account.

The blockchain sector as a whole has also been on a massive upswing in recent years— in 2020, DeFi’s total value (TVL) of cryptocurrency stored in DeFi applications or smart contracts soared from $700 million to $15 billion, a $2,100% increase. Per DeFi Pulse, DeFi’s TVL hit the $100 billion-mark multiple times in 2021, skyrocketing to $111 billion in November.

iBG Finance CEO Samuel Chng comments on the forthcoming Investment Portal launch: “Everyone at iBG could not be more thrilled to release our DeFi aggregator, which is positioned to be the world’s best. We cannot wait to make DeFi more accessible and easy to navigate for those interested in participating in the market.”

To begin earning through iBG Investment Portal, investors simply choose a membership tier, join any of the 100+ earning protocols, and allocate their tokens in USDT or USDC to earn in that same token.

There are nine membership tiers available, ranging from Bronze, Silver, Gold, and all the way up to Elite Platinum, Elite Diamond and Elite Titanium.

Users can subscribe to membership tiers via iBG tokens, which are purchasable on the BSC and ETH networks through Pancakeswap or Uniswap.

By subscribing, investors are entitled to an investment allocation— or the amount they are qualified to invest into DeFi projects on the Portal based on their chosen membership tier. The higher the tier, the higher the allocation, which allows for a greater span of choice in investment diversification. Potential investment allocations range from $10 to $100,000, or 100 $iBG to 500,000 $iBG respectively.

Whitelisting and VIP upgrade opportunities are currently active and will remain open until launch day. Investors who Whitelist now will receive 10% off of the $iBG tokens required for subscription and a possible VIP upgrade at a 50%-80% discount depending on their chosen tier.

To join the iBG investment Portal Whitelist, https://ibg.finance/main/ and select the red “Whitelist Now” button. They’ll be directed to a Whitelist Snapshot Page, where a list of tasks will open that will make it possible for users to earn 500 points and secure VIP status, which is limited to the first 1000 qualified entries. For a full step-by-step guide, interested parties are directed to the company’s Medium .

For further information, please contact [email protected] .

About iBG Finance

iBG Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) wealth management platform designed to simplify investment for users new to the cryptocurrency or DeFi markets. iBG is equipped with state-of-the-art Robo-advisory technology to provide algorithm-driven recommendations to the platform

For more on iBG Finance, please click here .

Links to iBG social channels:

Discord: https://discord.gg/pASAcq7TpJ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IbgFinance

Telegram: https://t.me/ibgfinance

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ibgfinanceofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ibgfinance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibg.finance/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibg-finance/

Medium: https://ibgfinance.medium.com

About ICOA



ICOA is a publicly traded Nevada-based company operating in the fintech, blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency spaces. Establishing itself as a heavyweight in the innovative tech space through introducing millions of people— across forty states— to wired and wireless broadband networks, ICOA now looks to the next wave of transformative technology— blockchain.

The highly experienced ICOA team supports its investors through strategic acquisition, identifying the most promising and exciting opportunities across the whole blockchain ecosystem. By acquiring or partnering with a spectrum of deliberately chosen projects or teams from key verticals, ICOA delivers on its mission of bringing digital assets to every portfolio and making blockchain opportunities accessible and safe for retail and institutional investors alike.

For more information on ICOA, visit its company website here .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Attachments