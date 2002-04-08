– Limited-Edition “Pride Daisies” Collection Now Available Nationwide –

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has released a new limited-edition Pride Daisies collection in celebration of Pride Month. The collection is now available online at www.verabradley.com, in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, and in select specialty retailers nationwide.



As part of Vera Bradley’s ongoing commitment to making the world a better, brighter, more inclusive place for all, the brand will donate $20,000 from sales of its Pride Daisies collection to non-profit Free Mom Hugs, a mom-founded organization empowering the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, conversation, and—as the name suggests—hugs.

With a rainbow palette of flower petals, Vera Bradley’s Pride Daisies collection features seven best-selling styles ranging in price from $15 – $120. Styles include a Campus Backpack, Bucket Crossbody Bag, Lunch Bunch, Zip ID Case and Wide Lanyard—all consciously crafted from recycled cotton. A Plush Throw Blanket and Pride-themed Graphic Tee complete the collection.

“We are proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, and, for the third year, we are thrilled to support Free Mom Hugs with a special Vera Bradley collection this Pride Month. Together with our Associates, customers, and communities, we can build a better, brighter, more inclusive world,” noted Lanitra Berry, Vera Bradley’s Diversity and Inclusion Manager.

Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs, added, “What I love about Vera Bradley’s Pride Daisies styles is someone will know just by you carrying them that you are a safe person. We are so thankful for Vera Bradley’s ongoing support of Free Mom Hugs and commitment to using the brand’s platform to promote inclusion and love for all.”

For more information, visit www.verabradley.com/pride.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

ABOUT FREE MOM HUGS

Founded by moms, Free Mom Hugs works under a mission to empower the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, conversation, and yes, hugs! Founder Sara Cunningham began her journey of becoming an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community through her relationship with her gay son. She founded Free Mom Hugs in 2014 and, since that time, thousands of parents and allies across the country have joined the movement of acceptance, love and support. Learn more at www.freemomhugs.org and follow @freemomhugs on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

